Cumberland Poultry to introduce new environmental controls and feeder/watering products at the 2020 IPPE

Cumberland Poultry will feature new products at the 2020 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) Jan. 28-30 at the Georgia World Congress Center to help maintain optimal bird health and poultry house productivity. Included will be:

EDGE controller enhancements – The EDGE controller can now connect with standard sensors to detect potential environmental issues, such as CO2, ammonia, smoke, air speed and water pressure problems. Producers automatically receive email or text alerts. The new EDGE backup mode offers a third layer of protection in the event the main and redundant control systems fail. Backup mode is automatically activated, enabling ventilation and other environmental functions to be maintained until primary controller function can be restored.

– The EDGE controller can now connect with standard sensors to detect potential environmental issues, such as CO2, ammonia, smoke, air speed and water pressure problems. Producers automatically receive email or text alerts. The new EDGE backup mode offers a third layer of protection in the event the main and redundant control systems fail. Backup mode is automatically activated, enabling ventilation and other environmental functions to be maintained until primary controller function can be restored. Click Watering – Click Watering offers excellent food conversion results by providing the right amount of water with minimal effort. Preinstalled nipple drinkers and a simple push together tube design make for quick and easy assembly. Click Watering is designed to keep water flowing to the birds, not on the poultry house floor.

– Click Watering offers excellent food conversion results by providing the right amount of water with minimal effort. Preinstalled nipple drinkers and a simple push together tube design make for quick and easy assembly. Click Watering is designed to keep water flowing to the birds, not on the poultry house floor. Automatic Slide Gate – This feed delivery accessory provides reliable control with accurate gate positions and quick gate closure. It offers automatic opening based on load cell or proximity switch inputs, as well as remote operation, helping to maintain the highest standards for bio-security.

– This feed delivery accessory provides reliable control with accurate gate positions and quick gate closure. It offers automatic opening based on load cell or proximity switch inputs, as well as remote operation, helping to maintain the highest standards for bio-security. Flex-Flo Unloader – Offers increased wear performance and 30% more surface area for feed flow to reduce bridging events. A full line of stainless steel and galvanized models for M220 to M500 Flex-Flo feed delivery systems are available in all configurations. Features include a low-profile clear boot design, composite tube anchors and wear plates, and custom molded clear access door.

These products will be on display throughout the show at Cumberland Poultry IPPE Booth C9227.

For more information visit www.gsiag.com.