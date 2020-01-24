Meat and Poultry Industry News

Foster Farms corn dogs partners with WWE for "Hunger Monster" campaign

January 24, 2020
Foster Farms Corn Dogs has announced a new partnership with WWE. The campaign features WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and her daughter Summer, as they face off against the “Hunger Monster,” a ravenous, furry beast representing kids’ appetites and between meal cravings. The partnership kicks off with a custom spot airing during the Royal Rumble Kickoff show which streams live on WWE Network this Sunday, January 26.

"As a mom, I know how tough it is to battle the insatiable appetite of young children,” said Lacey Evans.  “I am thrilled to be partnering with Foster Farms to help spread the word about my family’s favorite corn dogs.”

The Foster Farms and WWE "Hunger Monster" partnership will continue through 2020 with retail activation, a sweepstakes, micro site and social media engagement rolling out into WWE SummerSlam in August 2020. The “Hunger Monster” campaign was created in partnership with Geometry, WPP’s end-to-end Creative Commerce Agency on the activation.

"Foster Farms Corn Dogs have always been a top seller," said Tiphanie Maronta, Foster Farms Marketing Director. "Tapping into the WWE audience really allows us to zero in on our target and broaden the brand’s reach nationally. We’ve had a lot of interest from retailers and that’s adding to our momentum."

Source: Foster Farms

