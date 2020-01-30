Food Institute welcomes new managing partner, CEO

The Food Institute, a New Jersey-based news and market research company founded in 1928, is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Choi as Managing Partner and CEO.

Choi has spent his 18-year career in private equity, investment banking, consulting / advisory, and market research. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Finance & Business Development at Woerner Holdings LP, a single-family investment office focused on middle-market private equity investments in the food and agricultural sector. At the family office he oversaw all aspects of the company’s mergers and acquisitions (e.g., deal sourcing, financial advisory, acquisition finance consulting, etc.). Prior to Woerner Holdings, he worked at Ernst & Young in their Business Valuation group. In addition, he worked at Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs as part of their Investment Banking and Fixed Income divisions as Research Analyst. Choi currently resides in New York City and is a member of Times Square Church in Manhattan. He is a CFA Charterholder and holds a Finance degree from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

"We are pleased to bring Brian's leadership and business development experience as we move towards building The Food Institute as the premier food news and market research company in the industry," said Pat Mulhern, a senior Board Member of The Food Institute. “We are also thankful to Brian Todd for his 40 years of service and are pleased that he will remain as an Advisor to the company.” Brian Todd will be stepping down as President at the end of January 2020.

“The Food Institute has had a long history and reputation of being a "single source" for current, timely and relevant information about the food industry. As Managing Partner and CEO, my plan is to build upon its already strong foundation and add additional market research, thought leadership, and analytical services. 2020 will be an exciting turning point for the company and its future,” said Choi.

For more information, visit www.foodinstitute.com.

Source: The Food Institute