HACCP Consulting Group member honored in Atlanta

Bob Savage, HCG's past president and long-time member has been awarded the E. Floyd Forbes Award in Atlanta. This award is named for the visionary who guided formation of the Western States Meat Packers Association (Predecessor organization to the National Meat Association and North American Meat Association).

This honors Savage for his long career of outstanding industry related accomplishments and overall dedication to the meat industry. The Forbes award has been presented annually since 1957.

Some of the nomination comments were as follows:

“Bob shares his wealth of knowledge in many ways; consulting and training. He has great scientific knowledge as well as real-world stories that make training make sense for HCG Class Participants. He has worked all over the globe - never hesitating to go where he is needed.

“Bob has conducted so many valuable trainings at Establishments relating to HACCP, Listeria prevention and sanitation; he has taught us as an industry to value the root cause of the history and to look out and be prepared for what is coming next.

“He teaches people by making a real connection of telling stories. This man has made the world a safer place for meat production.”

Source: HACCP Consulting Group