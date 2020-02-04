Coleman Natural Foods honors graduating vet and pup pairs at Pups4Patriots gala

Mel Coleman, vice president and 5th generation of the founding Coleman family, presented a graduation certificate to Alicia and Gabe, a veteran and service dog pair at the annual Pups4Patriots Gala in Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Last year, Coleman Natural Foods pledged to donate almost $1 million to the organization.

“Last year as I sat in this room, I was moved by the meaningful work that American Humane was doing through Pups4Patriots and knew that I didn’t just want to be a bystander,” said Mel Coleman, vice president of Coleman Natural Foods. “That’s why we pledged to fund the training for more than two dozen dogs over the next few years.”

In addition to their 2019 pledge, this year Coleman Natural Foods donated a luxury car for auction, with proceeds benefiting the Pups4Patriots program. Learn more at Bidding for Good.

Learn more about the event, and American Humane Pups4Patriots program here: https://www.americanhumane.org/press-release/300-veterans-generals-admirals-and-military-supporters-join-american-humane-in-national-effort-to-help-save-americas-vetsand-americas-pets/

Find out more about Coleman Natural Foods' commitment at www.colemannatural.com/Pups4Patriots

Photo Caption: Sarah Findle, Coleman Natural Foods, Alicia, former United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal, Megan Lowry, a veteran and service dog trainer for American Humane, Mel Coleman, Jr., Coleman Natural Foods, and service dog Gabriel pose after the awards ceremony.

Source: Coleman Natural Foods