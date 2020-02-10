Introducing ProClean FLOOR DEFENSE floor treatment and detergent

Madison Chemical introduces ProClean FLOOR DEFENSE, a unique dual-purpose, quat-containing floor treatment, and detergent which helps to prevent slippery floors and assist in cleaning. Available in a convenient-to-use powder form, this unique dual-purpose product also helps to control odors in situations where food product falls onto the floor during production. It is ideal in food and beverage processing facilities of all sizes and volumes.

ProClean FLOOR DEFENSE is acceptable for use in food and beverage plants as a J1 absorbent or anti-slip agent for spot floor applications. It may be used in all areas provided that use is limited to the portion of the floor area where the hazard exists and that such use does not result in dusting, tracking, or other objectionable conditions. ProClean FLOOR DEFENSE is not a substitute for good sanitation and must be removed as part of routine floor cleaning.

When using as a floor treatment, clean the floor first and sanitize as required. Allow the floor to dry or at least partially dry before applying ProClean FLOOR DEFENSE at a rate of 2-4 pounds per 1000 square feet of floor space.

ProClean FLOOR DEFENSE is acceptable for use in food and beverage plants as an A4 floor and wall cleaner for use in all departments. Before use, food products and packaging materials must be removed from the room or carefully protected. After use, all surfaces in the area must be thoroughly rinsed with potable water.

For best results, use at a concentration of ½ to 2 oz per gallon. For heavy deposits on floors, wet floor, and broadcast product, scrub and allow to remain 15-30 minutes before thoroughly rinsing. Exact dilutions and temperatures are dependent upon the specific nature of the application. Standard Operating Procedures may need to be developed for specific concentrations and temperatures. Madison Chemical Representatives are available to assist.