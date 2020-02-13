Louis Rossanese joins Prova sales team as Northeast Sales Manager

Pam deVries, General Manager, PROVA North America, announced that Louis Rossanese has joined the company as Northeast Sales Manager.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day coverage of existing accounts across the Northeast corridor, as well as expanding PROVA’s customer base in this region.

Rossanese has more than fifteen years of demonstrated sales success in the food ingredient market. He comes to PROVA from Naturex, a Givaudan affiliate, where he was instrumental in the launch of the company’s natural colors business and held a sales and business development role within that new business unit. Prior to Naturex, Rossanese was a Senior Account Manager at DSM Food Specialties, where he managed a large North American territory consisting of global key accounts, strategic partners and distributors. At DSM, he also spearheaded business development in the South America market, where his strategic partnerships had a significant impact on growth. In previous sales roles at Cargill, Jungbunzlauer and Del-Val Food Ingredients, Rossanese achieved similar successes in delivering revenue and identifying market opportunities.

In making the announcement, Pam deVries stated, “I am excited to have Louis join the growing PROVA organization. I’m confident that his experience in sales and key account management, along with his entrepreneurial spirit and passion for food, will bring an added dimension to our North American Sales Team.”

In his new role, Rossanese will report to Anne Vlahos, Vice President of Sales for North America. Prior to her promotion to VP in December of 2019, Anne was responsible for covering the Northeast sales territory that Louis has now inherited.

Rossanese, who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing/Economics from Temple University, will be based in the Philadelphia area. He is an active member of the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Confectioners Association, the National Restaurant Association, the Research Chefs Association, and the American Marketing Association. He is also a Past Chairman of the Maryland chapter of the Institute of Food Technologists.