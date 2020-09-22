CMS Solutions & Logistics has named Ray Tatum as the company’s Regional Sales Manager. Tatum serves as regional sales manager for customers west of Alabama.

“Ray is well known among industry professionals in that region of the country,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “He has the in-plant experience that allows him to work with the customer to find a solution that’s best for them. We are excited to have Ray on our team.”

With more than 20 years of poultry equipment sales experience, Tatum has worked in processing plants as a Complex Safety Manager and Plant Manager. A Louisiana Tech University graduate, he serves on the board of directors of Louisiana Poultry Federation.

For more information, visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.