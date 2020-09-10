Fristam Pumps USA has announced Tim Nelson has joined the company as Midwest Regional Sales Manager. In his new position, Nelson will be responsible for managing sales and related activities in the upper Midwest for Fristam. He has 20+ years of pump sales and business development experience in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and dairy process industries and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from UW-Whitewater.

Fristam Pumps USA, Middleton, WI, is a leading global manufacturer of sanitary centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, blenders and mixers used by the beverage, dairy, food and pharmaceutical/biotech industries.