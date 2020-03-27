CMS Solutions & Logistics names Poindexter as Regional Sales Manager

CMS Solutions & Logistics has named Curtis Poindexter as Regional Sales Manager. Poindexter will focus on customers from North Carolina up through the northeast to Maine.

Having worked in the poultry industry since 1990, he started as a service representative and then became a regional sales manager. He has worked in sales for the last 25 years at two large poultry equipment manufacturing companies.

Poindexter and his wife, Kim, have five children. Away from work, he enjoys spending time with his family, motor sports, football, motorcycles, fast cars, hunting and fishing.

For more information, visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.