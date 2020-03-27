Supplier News

CMS Solutions & Logistics names Poindexter as Regional Sales Manager

CMS Logistics Poindexter
March 27, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS CMS Solutions & Logistics
Order Reprints
No Comments

CMS Solutions & Logistics has named Curtis Poindexter as Regional Sales Manager. Poindexter will focus on customers from North Carolina up through the northeast to Maine.

Having worked in the poultry industry since 1990, he started as a service representative and then became a regional sales manager. He has worked in sales for the last 25 years at two large poultry equipment manufacturing companies.

Poindexter and his wife, Kim, have five children. Away from work, he enjoys spending time with his family, motor sports, football, motorcycles, fast cars, hunting and fishing.

For more information, visit www.cmsfoodlogistics.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Markem-Imaje makes it easier to manage coding via e-commerce portal

Use FDA compliant off-the-shelf linear motion components

Technomic: Signs of hope in the foodservice industry

National Restaurant Association cancels 2020 show

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.