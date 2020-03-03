New Madison Chemical ProClean PAN WASH is ideal for manual or automatic washing operations

Madison Chemical introduces ProClean PAN WASH, a liquid moderately alkaline cleaner designed for use in the food, dairy, and beverage processing industries. It is well suited for use in pan washing equipment or as a soak cleaner, and for automatic washing of dairy and beverage cases. This proven formulation is effective and free-rinsing in hard or soft water. ProClean PAN WASH is safe for use on aluminum, stainless, and other ferrous alloys when used as directed, may etch and attack zinc alloys including galvanized. Proven effective in food and beverage processing facilities, including commercial bakeries, dairy processing plants, and more.

ProClean PAN WASH is acceptable for use in food and beverage plants as an A2 cleaning agent for use only in soak tanks, with steam, or mechanical cleaning devices in all departments. Before use, food products and packaging materials must be removed from the room or carefully protected; after use, all surfaces in the area must be thoroughly rinsed with potable water.

For Pan Washing, dilute ProClean PAN WASH to 0.5 – 1.0% by volume with water and heat solution to 120°F – 150°F. For difficult soils or other applications, it may be used up to 2% by volume at 160°F. Follow all cleaning procedures with a potable water rinse.

For soak cleaning, use ProClean PAN WASH at 2 to 4 fluid ounces per gallon of hot water. Let soiled pans soak for 3 to 5 minutes, clean, thoroughly rinse with potable water, and sanitize.

Exact dilutions and temperatures are dependent upon the specific nature of the application. Standard Operating Procedures may need to be developed for specific concentrations and temperatures. Madison Chemical Representatives are available to assist.

For additional information visit www.MadChem.com.