Capra Foods recognized by Whole Foods Market for commitment to environmental sustainability

Capra Foods was honored by Whole Foods Market with the Supplier of the Year Award. Recognized for their incredible achievements in 2019, the winners were named at a reception held in Austin, Texas, on February 18. The annual awards recognize suppliers that embody Whole Foods Market's mission and values through proven commitments to quality, environmental stewardship, organic integrity, innovation, purpose and partnership.

"On behalf of the entire Capra Foods Team, I am humbled and honored to accept this award and we want to thank Whole Foods Market for their long-term partnership," said Aaron Cook, President & Founder, CoveMark. "We are dedicated to carrying out the company's mission of providing humanely raised, sustainable protein production to Whole Foods Market - and all - of our valued customers."

CoveMark announced its partnership with Capra Foods in 2019. Capra Foods is an example of CoveMark's commitment to building a diverse, sustainable portfolio of investments, across industries and asset classes.

Capra Foods was one of 32 suppliers recognized this year. The honorees include local, regional and national brands across all product categories and were selected by Whole Foods Market leaders, category experts and buyers who work closely with suppliers every day.

CoveMark offers a variety of investments across various sectors, focusing on those that they believe to be most profitable in the current macroeconomic environment. The firm ensures they are industry agnostic, allowing for observation of market cycles and the ability to capitalize on a broad range of opportunities.

Capra Foods is an industry leader in the lamb proteins market, priding itself in the belief that real food starts with real ranchers. Located in the historic ranching community of Goldthwaite, TX, Capra is operated by long time agriculture professionals with deep roots in the Texas ranching and farming industries. Capra's lamb is currently sold throughout the U.S., primarily through respected, targeted retailers of high quality, health oriented food products.

Source: CoveMark