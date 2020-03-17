Syntegon Technology brings Interpack booth to customers’ desks

Following the announcement by Messe Duesseldorf that interpack 2020, which was scheduled for May, will be postponed to next year, Syntegon Technology will present its latest processing and packaging technology on a virtual exhibition booth from May 7 to 13, 2020. The online presence will cover digital product presentations and individual contact opportunities with the experts from Syntegon Technology, who will inform both customers and media representatives about the company’s intelligent and sustainable solutions.

On this occasion, Dr. Michael Grosse, CEO of Syntegon Technology, says, “We regret the postponement of interpack, but consider this to be the right decision under the given circumstances. As a reliable partner for processing and packaging technology, we of course have an alternative plan: our customers can look forward to our virtual exhibition booth. Here, they will soon be able to learn all about our latest technologies, get to know our new product design and experience the new Syntegon brand.”

For more information visit www.syntegon.com.