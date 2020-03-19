BioSafe Systems adds to engineering team

BioSafe Systems has announced the hire of Don Hobro as the new Chemical/Project Application Engineer. Hobro currently lives in New Hartford, Connecticut and will be working out of headquarters to oversee the OxyFusion process and its development, a unique point-of-use chemical generator for peroxyacetic acid.

Hobro‘s experience makes him a great addition to the BioSafe Systems’ family. He was involved with the University of Connecticut’s Environmental Research Institute. He worked at Whyco Technologies, located in Thomaston, CT, Halox Technologies in Bridgeport, CT, along with Nalco Water as a Global Industrial Technical Consultant and Hydro Technologies in New Milford, CT as a Senior Chemist.

In his spare time, Hobro enjoys skiing, hiking, swimming, cooking and playing guitar.