GLOBAL DRAIN TECHNOLOGIES announces new FoodSafe Drains division

Global Drain Technologies dba “Slot Drain Systems” announced today plans to implement its FoodSafe Drains division as part of the company’s commitment to developing innovative drain solutions for the Food and Beverage industry. The Slot Drain Systems name, known for its sanitary and safe design, will carryover and lend support to the Food Safe Drain suite of drain products. As part of the new division, Global Drain Technologies has released a new brand logo and launched a new company website for the food industry at www.foodsafedrains.com.