Edge Industrial Technologies, an industrial knives and punches supplier, has announced it has hired Rocke Saccone as the company’s vice president of sales. The company also announced that Eric Pfeiffer has been appointed to a new role as Edge global vice president marketing.

Both Saccone and Pfeiffer will report to Bob Woodbury, CEO of Edge Industrial Technologies.

Rocke Saccone was a product manager for 10 years at General Cable, where he managed numerous Major Product Groups (MPG’s) in their specialty wire and cable division. Most recently, he worked as a senior operations manager at Framebridge in Richmond, Ky. Saccone's focus is in creating business strategies to increase sales, improving client relationships, promoting global business development, driving profitability and achieving superior customer satisfaction. He is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University.

Eric Pfeiffer has been with Edge since 2020, when he joined the company as director of marketing. He was promoted to vice president sales & marketing in January 2021 and will now serve in the newly created position of global vice president marketing. He has many years of experience in the industrial knives industry, having worked for Hyde Industrial Blade Solutions and Simonds Saw in business development and marketing management roles. Pfeiffer is a graduate of Dartmouth College.

“We are excited about the possibilities Rocke and Eric can bring us at EDGE Industrial Technologies,” said Bob Woodbury. “We are growing fast, and these new appointments show our commitment to building our sales and marketing department to achieve and exceed our goals.”

Source: Edge Industrial Technologies