Nutec 710 Forming System is available in two models

Nutec Manufacturing offers the 710 Forming System in two models, the 710/45 and the 710/60, to better fit processor production requirements. Both models feature 100% mechanical drive and forming processes. They also provide exceptional weight control for a wide variety of product types.

The two models offer a fixed rate of 45 strokes or variable 45 – 60 strokes per minute respectively, and can produce from 2,700 to 3,600 portions per hour. Multiple fill systems are available to match your product blend.

The Nutec 710 Forming System is the perfect fit for small processors. Both models are easy to operate and maintain without a dedicated maintenance mechanic. The small footprint allows the machine to be moved easily and tooling changes can be accomplished in only a few minutes.

For more information, visit www.nutecmfg.com.