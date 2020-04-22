KM Packaging strengthens business growth team

KM Packaging, the leading provider of specialist lidding films and flexible packaging, has strengthened its team as part of its wider growth strategy.

Industry expert Pete Ford has been appointed as Business Development Manager. He has responsibility for growing sales in existing product sectors and developing new product markets across the UK, Ireland, and Europe.

Charles Smithson, Managing Director, said, “I am delighted to have Pete on board. As well as making an important contribution to our business growth plans, he brings a wealth of industry experience that will be of great benefit to our customers.”

Ford’s wide experience spans development and manufacturing through to application across the fresh produce, dairy, and confectionery markets.

He said, “It’s fantastic to be part of the team. KM has a comprehensive range of products as well as excelling in technical and customer service. And the growth strategy is exciting.”

Ford has previously been a member of award-winning teams and he can offer truly innovative solutions in packaging whether that’s from the point of consumer use or sustainable angles.

He added, “By working with KM, I can help ensure that customers have the best and most suitable packaging solutions to protect, present, and preserve their products.”

