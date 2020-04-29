JBS sends cease-and-desist letter to union over COVID-19 comments

Officials from JBS USA have sent a cease-and-desist letter to the head of the union representing its workers, accusing the union of engaging in a "multi-faceted corporate campaign" against the company. The company accused the union of trying to coerce JBS to grant specific protocols during the Coronavirus pandemic, reports TheDenverChannel.com.

Kim Cordova, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7, accused the company of "threatening to stifle our voice" of the union and its members. The Union represents workers at the Greeley, Colo., facility that recently reopened after a two-week shutdown. The union said that more than 120 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and five workers have died.

TheDenverChannel reports that the letter, from Matthew J. Lovell, the JBS USA head of labor relations, asked Cordova to stop the union’s “corporate campaign” against JBS and threatened an injunction against the union if it continued.

When the plant opened last week after its shutdown, Cordova said, “I think the workers are being sacrificed. I think this could potentially be a death sentence.”

Source: TheDenverChannel