Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus Coverage

JBS sends cease-and-desist letter to union over COVID-19 comments

newsbriefs
April 29, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / jbs / ufcw
Order Reprints
No Comments

Officials from JBS USA have sent a cease-and-desist letter to the head of the union representing its workers, accusing the union of engaging in a "multi-faceted corporate campaign" against the company. The company accused the union of trying to coerce JBS to grant specific protocols during the Coronavirus pandemic, reports TheDenverChannel.com.

Kim Cordova, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7, accused the company of "threatening to stifle our voice" of the union and its members. The Union represents workers at the Greeley, Colo., facility that recently reopened after a two-week shutdown. The union said that more than 120 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and five workers have died.

TheDenverChannel reports that the letter, from Matthew J. Lovell, the JBS USA head of labor relations, asked Cordova to stop the union’s “corporate campaign” against JBS and threatened an injunction against the union if it continued.

When the plant opened last week after its shutdown, Cordova said, “I think the workers are being sacrificed. I think this could potentially be a death sentence.”

Source: TheDenverChannel

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

SPX FLOW announces promotions in its USA sales teams

Symrise announces availability of the 2020 North America Top Flavor Trends Report

BIOTECON Diagnostics launches coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 screening and identification kits

Indiana Packers works jointly with state health department to test employees and resume operations

Related Articles

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.