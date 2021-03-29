Stampede Meat has settled its lawsuit against several New Mexico state agencies over a mandated closure last year due to COVID-19. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the company filed a motion to formally dismiss its complaint in federal court, which had also named New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan.

The company’s New Mexico plant was ordered to close for two weeks in November 2020 after six employees had tested positive for the Coronavirus. The company then remained open and filed its lawsuit, stating that the shutdown violated former President Trump’s executive order that mandated essential businesses stay open.

Under the terms of the settlement, the closure order is rescinded, and the state will not pursue any fines or fees from the company. In turn, Stampede Meat will pay $30,000 to the health department "to amicably resolve this matter without further cost and expense of litigation."

Source: Las Cruces Sun News