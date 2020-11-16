Stampede Meat is suing New Mexico, after the state’s Environment Department ordered the company’s Sundland Park facility to close for two weeks following multiple positive tests for COVID-19 among its employees. (Read related article here.) Stampede Meat argues the closure violates President Trump's April 28 executive order, according to a complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court for New Mexico, according to National Public Radio. The order invokes the Defense Production Act to ensure meat plants continue running during the pandemic.

The company argued that the temporary closure will lead to "millions of pounds of meat" being lost and "countless employees" left without work. It asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the closure.

U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez denied the company’s motion but asked the state to respond to the complaint this week.

Source: NPR