Coronavirus (COVID-19) recommendations for the food manufacturing industry.

Due to the number of questions We R Food Safety! is getting about how to handle COVID-19 in food facilities, they have scheduled an interactive Webinar for this Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST.

Click the link to register: Click Here or copy the hyperlink into your web browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WPc0YEulTlqBK1A2-04_KA

If you would like to submit questions ahead of time, please email them to: info@werfoodsatey Subject: Webinar Questions.

“Wonder why some food manufacturing facilities have had to shut down, and others haven’t? We will go over the general guidance on how to mitigate the negative impact as well as talk about best industry practices used at large, medium, and small producers.”

With the number of meat facility employees being diagnosed, illness growing and increasing scrutiny of the meat industries response to COVID-19, how do you protect your employees, your business, and your community?

Andrew Lorenz, Rich Atkinson, and Erik Ullanderson will give you specific steps your business can take as well as give you the tools you need to manage your business through this time of scrutiny.

No matter the size or your business, We R Food Safety! wants to make sure you can make it through this time as a stronger business that is known to have been essential in supporting your community through this crisis.

We will cover:

-What should I be tracking that I have not tracked before?

-How do I make sure my employees and customers are safe?

-How do I document my new procedures?

-What will the Regulators be looking for?

-QA: Ask our experts anything! We are here to help.