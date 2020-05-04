North Coast launches new tray pack line of seafood

North Coast Seafoods, a third generation fresh and frozen seafood manufacturer based in Boston, Massachusetts is launching an extended line of case ready seafood under their Chef’s Catch brand.

“Case ready and produced under USDC Grade A standards, this comprehensive product line will save the retail operator the labor expense while also enhancing consumer food safety confidence”, says Jim Wallace National Brand Manager.

For more information visit https://www.northcoastseafoods.com

Source: North Coast Seafoods