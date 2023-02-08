EnWave Corp. (EnWave) is announcing that Responsible Foods d.b.a. Naera Snacks (Naera) will be launching a new line of shelf-stable seafood snacks that are produced using EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) drying technology.

Naera will use locally harvested, sustainable seafood to create a hybrid fish snack, combining fish with cheese and butter from Iceland for its innovative fish jerky crunch and ready-to-eat snack line. They will be launching several flavors, including Cheesy Chili and Buttery Herb, which are packed with protein, omega-3s, calcium and B-12, and will also be gluten- and preservative-free.

EnWave has agreed to expand Naera’s existing license agreement to include several seafood products that are indigenous to the Icelandic waters. Additionally, certain exclusive license rights have been granted to Naera for these seafood products in Iceland, in exchange for the commitment to purchase additional REV machinery within the next twelve months.

Sources: Naera; EnWave