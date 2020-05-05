Supplier News

FSNS now offering COVID-19 environmental swab testing

May 5, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS COVID-19 / food safety net services / swab / testing
Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) is now offering environmental swab testing for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2). The test method allows for the detection of the presence of COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) viral particles on environmental surfaces within production facilities. This new capability will help companies better understand the effectiveness of their sanitation practices against the virus.

The viral transport swab kits are easy-to-use and come with step-by-step instructions for seamless submission to our laboratory. The turnaround time is 48 hours once the samples have been received. For more information please contact customerservice@fsns.com.

