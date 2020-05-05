AAMP announces new hire

The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) welcomes Niki Cloud, to the position of Convention Manager/Membership Services Coordinator.

Cloud, of Carthage, Missouri, brings over 14 years of experience to the position. She is the former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She also has experience working for a local chamber of commerce. She currently serves as the executive secretary of the Missouri Association of Meat Processors (MAMP), which has given her further experience creating, developing, and executing events.

“I am extremely excited about becoming more part of the AAMP family after attending conventions for well over a decade now,” said Cloud.

In her new position at AAMP, she will coordinate member information and communications and play a large role in convention administration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Niki to the AAMP team,” said Chris Young, executive director. “Niki’s knowledge of the meat industry along with her prior involvement with MAMP and AAMP will be an asset to us as we continue to grow our association.”

Cloud is a graduate of Missouri State University, formerly Southwest Missouri State University, where she majored in organizational communications with a minor in travel and tourism. Cloud has two sons, Brady (15), and Blake (10). She and her family remain active members of the Carthage community.

Cloud replaces Marcia Nixon, who resigned from the association in March after seven years in the position. She will officially begin work at AAMP later this month.

Source: AAMP