Avoiding, preparing for wage and hour litigation out of COVID-19 measures

May 13, 2020
With wage and hour battles having happened in the past in the industry, Travis Koch of Overstreet, Homar & Kuker discusses the potential for litigation to arise from the COVID-19 pandemic and what processors can do now to prepare.

