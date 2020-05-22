Tales from the Front Lines: Verde Farms

Meat and Poultry Industry NewsCoronavirus CoverageIndependent Processor
Verde has had to speed up a planned expansion as demand for its grass-fed beef skyrockets during the Coronavirus pandemic. Founder/CEO Dana Ehrlich speaks to Independent Processor editor-in-chief Sam Gazdziak about the company’s adaptations during this uncertain time.

Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓

 

