Video | Verde Farms
Tales from the Front Lines: Verde Farms
May 22, 2020
No Comments
Verde has had to speed up a planned expansion as demand for its grass-fed beef skyrockets during the Coronavirus pandemic. Founder/CEO Dana Ehrlich speaks to Independent Processor editor-in-chief Sam Gazdziak about the company’s adaptations during this uncertain time.
Slow connection? Would you rather listen to the podcast version of this interview? No problem. Just visit our podcast page, or play it below!↓↓
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.