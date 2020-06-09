Hamlet Protein announces debt refinancing

Hamlet Protein, the Denmark headquartered global supplier of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, announced the completion of new financing agreements with Nordea. The agreement significantly increases the company’s liquidity and provides flexibility to pursue further growth.

“Hamlet Protein has had a great relationship with Nordea over the years. The conclusion of the new financing agreements will see that relationship continue, as the facilities are more than adequate for our funding needs for the coming years,” commented Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Altor and Goldman Sachs acquired Hamlet Protein in 2015. CEO Erik Visser was appointed in June 2019 to further the company’s growth agenda. The improved financial position, coupled with strong shareholder support, makes Hamlet Protein a reliable and trustworthy partner for all its stakeholders.

“The financing agreements are tailored to the needs of Hamlet’s strategy plan, and provide significantly increased liquidity. Furthermore the new financing agreements resulted in reduced interest expenses, an extended maturity of the loan facilities, and added flexibility on the financial covenants,” concluded Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for piglet, young poultry and calve feed at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more www.hamletprotein.com.