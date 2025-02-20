Hamlet Protein, global supplier of soy protein specialties for young animal nutrition, continues to strengthen its commercial team. The supplier is appointing new appointing Bela Szalmas and Daan van der Heijden as area sales managers to accelerate growth in focus markets around the world.

"Even while the 2025 market outlook is uncertain and largely depends on how the global geo-political situation will evolve and how increasing sustainability regulation will impact the supply chain, we feel confident about the long-term opportunities of our industry. That is why we continue to invest in people, plants, and process," said Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Van der Heijden, Netherlands, grew up on a poultry farm and gained international experience in various multinational companies. "Young animal nutrition is key in driving performance throughout the lifecycle of the animal and Hamlet Protein’s products have a proven track record in making a difference. I am happy to be joining a talented team of experienced professionals," he said.

Szalmas, Hungary, comes with over 20 years of experience in agribusiness, agronomy and sales. "I am excited to join Hamlet Protein and help drive the ambitious growth agenda. It allows me to share valuable knowledge and insights with customers, based on years of scientific research resulting in premium products that are recognized in the market," he said.

“Research shows that the inclusion of high-quality ingredients in starter and pre-starter feeds results in improved gut health, better digestion and absorption of feed components and a stronger immune system. That is why we say that a good start makes all the difference and that is why we are excited starting the new year with these strong hires,” said Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglet, poultry and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors.

Source: Hamlet Protein