Hamlet Protein, global producer of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, announced the hiring of Commercial Director Simon Martyn. Martyn, who will join the management team of the Denmark headquartered multinational, was appointed to further drive the company’s ambitious growth agenda.

Martyn is a graduate of Bicton College of Agriculture and comes with a strong international background and management experience in global companies like Nutriad and Adisseo. Martyn takes over from Jan Kamphof, who recently joined Schothorst Feed Research as their new director.

“Producers around the world are constantly seeking ways to optimize the performance of their animals in the most efficient manner. Hamlet Protein plays an important role in this process. I am excited about the opportunity of joining a company that is able to offer consistent quality and performance to its customers. I will do my very best to support the team in realizing their strategic goals,” said Martyn.

“I am happy that Simon is taking on the Commercial Director role in our company. Given his deep industry experience, he’ll bring business continuity, hands-on market knowledge, and a strong track record of collaboration with distributors and key accounts. He is in a clear position to accelerate the momentum that we have achieved at Hamlet Protein in delivering best-in-class solutions for young animal nutrition,” said Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients and fiber specialties for swine, poultry, ruminant and aquaculture at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com.

Source: Hamlet Protein