Hamlet Protein, multinational leader in vegetable protein specialty ingredients for young animals, welcomed Robert Sprague – Ohio Treasurer of State – and Tim Derrickson – Director of Food & Agribusiness - at their Findlay facilities. The team set out to meet with local leaders in the agricultural industry and was impressed with Hamlet Protein’s commitment to young animal nutrition and strict quality and safety protocols of the production plant.

Agriculture is the main contributor to Ohio’s economy and ranks seventh nationally in pork production. The state is home to 3,000 hog farms; 2,200 dairy farms and produces 9 billion eggs each year. It is also the sixth largest soybean producing stated with approximately 4.2 million harvested acres.

Tim Derrickson, Director of Food and Agribusiness for Jobs Ohio commented: “Ohio is committed to the ag industry and supportive of initiatives that drive further economic growth and strengthen our state’s leadership position. We are proud to be home to innovative companies like Hamlet Protein.”

Robert Reis, Plant Manager Hamlet Protein, Findlay stated, “We have a very good relationship with local and state authorities, that have been supportive as we expand our business. We are happy and honored having received high ranking state officials today and confident about our future.”

Robert Sprague, Treasurer of State, concluded, “The ag industrial landscape in Ohio is very diverse. Our visit to Hamlet Protein has been very insightful to learn more about the role the company plays in young animal nutrition and their innovative concepts.”

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based ingredients for young piglet, poultry and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the US. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more www.hamletprotein.com.