The Bumble Bee Seafood Co. is growing its commercial team with the new hire of Fred Buehler as vice president of mass, club and drug channels. Buehler will be responsible for leading the Bumble Bee sales team working with mass, club and drug customers, including providing leadership strategy and tactical execution solutions.

Buehler joins Bumble Bee with more than 30 years of sales leadership experience across premier CPG organizations, including Pepsi-Cola, Kellogg’s, Starbucks, Nestlé and most recently as the vice president of Sales for Amscan, the wholesale division of Party City. Known as a leader with a passion for fostering both individual and company growth through positive culture, Buehler will use his expertise to foster excellence in sales performance and execution for Bumble Bee.

“Fred is known as an entrepreneurial sales leader and for his positive and high-performing growth strategies,” said Connie Shepherd, senior vice presidencot, Strategy and Commercialization, The Bumble Bee Seafood Co. “He will no doubt bring new energy and a wealth of experience across CPG verticals as we continue to drive growth for the Bumble Bee family of brands.”

Buehler will report to Shepherd. Buehler graduated from Michigan State University. He now resides in the Denver area and enjoys spending time with his wife, three adult children and two dogs.

Source: The Bumble Bee Seafood Co.