In the month meant for celebrating all things seafood, Bumble Bee Seafoods, the 120-year-old iconic household brand and category leader, is evolving the Bumble Bee Prime product line, formerly known as Prime Fillet. The updated Prime product line includes both canned tuna and salmon products, as well as a new on-the-go snack kit format. Bumble Bee Prime products are known for delivering the best-tasting, highest quality, and most elevated gourmet tuna experience on the market.

“The Bumble Bee Prime product line is designed to offer a premium experience that is accessible enough for every day,” said Jeanine Lewis, vice president of brand marketing, Bumble Bee Seafoods. “Before we began the process of evolving this product line, we started by talking to thousands of consumers to ensure we could meet their changing needs. We’re confident our upgraded Prime line will deliver the flavor, nutrition and variety consumers told us they are looking for.”

The new flavor-focused and convenience-oriented Bumble Bee Prime “Protein on the Run” snack kits are designed for a portable lunch or snack on-the-go or at home. Protein on the Run kits are available in three crave-worthy flavor combinations and feature wild-caught tuna. Each kit offers a 2.7 oz. can of tuna infused with flavors in premium olive oil with an easy-peel lid, savory PARTNERS artisanal crackers, a handy utensil, and a sweet caramel treat to finish the meal, all in a convenient, pop-open, easily recyclable box. The three marinated tuna flavor choices include Zesty Lemon, Black Pepper, and Mild Jalapeno. Each Protein on the Run kit is an excellent source of protein, delivering between 16-17 grams of high-quality protein.*

Prime canned line expands and elevates

The Bumble Bee Prime line of gourmet canned tuna and salmon products has a sleek new look created to better align with the hand-selected, premium seafood inside the can. The Prime Solid White Albacore in Water is a wild-caught wonder made from just three simple ingredients: firm, white, premium albacore tuna, water, and sea salt. The new Prime Solid White Albacore in Olive Oil combines the benefits of albacore with the goodness of olive oil. Both products are excellent sources of protein with 30-32 grams of protein per serving. The complete Prime canned product line also includes: Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water (Low Sodium), Tonno Yellowfin Solid Light Tuna in Olive Oil, and Atlantic Skinless & Boneless Salmon in Water.

Seafood superfood

Eating enough high-quality protein can help you stay fuller for longer, helps strengthen and build muscles and supports healthy bones.1,2,3 Tuna can also help Americans of all ages meet seafood consumption recommendations set out by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA). The DGA recommend that Americans of all ages, particularly young children and pregnant women, eat seafood at least twice weekly, an amount that less than 20 percent of Americans are currently meeting.

