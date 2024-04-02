Hamlet Protein sponsored the annual meeting of the Midwest section of the American Society of Animal Science. A Hamlet Protein delegation attended the Midwest ASAS event that was held in Madison, Wisc., March 10–13, and technical manager Dr. Megan Bible presented on the latest insights in protein kinetics and sow feeding.

ASAS fosters the discovery, sharing and application of scientific knowledge concerning the care and responsible use of animals to enhance animal and human health and well-being. The organization was first established in 1908 and has ever since promoted education, innovation, and networking of industry professionals and academia.

Grady Fain, regional director NCA at Hamlet Protein, said, “We are proud to be sponsoring the annual meeting of ASAS. The event offers a wonderful opportunity to engage with opinion leaders, industry friends and customers and keep abreast of the most recent scientific developments in our market.”

Bible, technical manager for Hamlet Protein, presented on protein kinetics and options to drive the performance of lactating sows through improved feed formulation.

“Knowing the protein kinetics of a protein source allows nutritionists to formulate diets with a higher protein biological value, optimizing animal performance and therefore feed cost, and reducing nitrogen excretion into the environment,” Bible said. “We notice a strong interest to learn more about the importance of speed of protein digestion and how Hamlet Protein can help optimize young animal nutrition.”

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglet, poultry and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of own sales offices and distributors. Find out more at www.hamletprotein.com.

Source: Hamlet Protein