Arm & Hammer completes integration of food safety portfolio

The National Provisioner Supplier News
June 11, 2020
Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production announces it has fully integrated the former Passport Food Safety Solutions portfolio into the ARM & HAMMER product and service lineup. All offerings for both animal production and food production are now unified under the ARM & HAMMER umbrella.

The company purchased Passport Food Safety Solutions in 2018. With the acquisition, ARM & HAMMER became the only global food chain partner with comprehensive and diverse technologies for animal production and food production systems. 

The ARM & HAMMER portfolio encompasses the food chain from farm to plate. Products include science-based feed ingredients and microbial feed products to enhance productivity of poultry, swine and cattle. Additional on-farm and processing food safety solutions help manage disease and foodborne pathogens such as E. coli, Salmonella and Campylobacter. In addition, Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production offers data analytics platforms to help improve processes and manage operations more efficiently across the food chain.  

“Our business continues to evolve to meet customer needs,” says Scott Druker, general manager, Arm & Hammer Animal and Food Production.

“While we are discontinuing use of the Passport brand, we remain dedicated to delivering industry-leading advances and technologies to our food production customers. With science-hearted experts around the world, we are committed to improving the quality of life for animals and people everywhere,” Druker says.

For more information visit www.ahfoodchain.com.

