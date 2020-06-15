Supplier News

Visit Patty Paper Inc. at the AAMP Show - Booth #515

Patty Paper AAMP preview
June 15, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS interleaving / paper / patty paper
Reprints
No Comments

Patty Paper Inc. will exhibit a wide variety of select grade papers that are FDA-approved for use in the meat, dairy, bakery, deli, snack, and grocery industries at the AAMP Show in DesMoines, IA from July 30th – August 1st. Their Booth is #515. Coated with a variety of waxes or wax blends, the company's broad selection of paper is used not only to separate hamburger patties as their name implies; it is also used with cheese, poultry, pork, bakery, and deli foods. PPI's converted papers include patty interleaving, cheese slice interleaving, picking paper, bulker or roll stock paper, and sheeted waxed paper or peach/pink, green, and black steak paper. They also offer butcher paper rolls and sheets. All sheets feature consistent feed-ability for uninterrupted sheeting.

The way PPI packages their product also differentiates the company in the food safety area. The first company to recognize the potential hazards in using non-FDA approved strings, cardboard or paper tapes, PPI provides a patented FDA approved individually wrapped paper packaging system. Individual fully wrapped packages keep each stack of interleaving paper clean and sanitary until it is used for interleaving along with the individual sheets being protected from environmentally introduced contamination.

For more information, www.pattypaper.com.

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

Introducing JFC GOLD Cleaner & Degreaser from Madison Chemical

CDC report encourages use of Salmonella vaccines

LonoLife brings long awaited Keto alternatives to rapidly growing market

Ramar Foods launches premium uncured Filipino breakfast meats

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.