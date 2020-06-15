LonoLife brings long awaited Keto alternatives to rapidly growing market

LonoLife, a California-based brand focused on bringing consumers nutritionally-rich and convenient products like bone broth, collagen and more, announced the release of its newest keto-centric product: Keto Beef Bone Broth. Containing 10 grams of collagen-rich protein and 5 grams of protein per serving, LonoLife’s Keto Beef Bone Broth is the ideal high protein, low-carb addition to the signature LonoLife products consumers love. Shoppers can find the new bone broth both on Amazon and at lonolife.com at an SRP of $8.99 per each four pack, as well as in a 10-pack or a 24-pack. This keto product follows Lonolife’s popular Keto Chicken Bone Broth. The addition of a second keto product to LonoLife’s shelf is a necessary and significant step for the brand in pioneering the rapidly growing keto-friendly market.

LonoLife’s on-the-go, single-serve products give consumers with busier-than-ever lifestyles more time and flexibility to do what they love, no matter the adventure. Today’s shoppers have made their need for both convenience and nutrition known; so, when they are looking for a quick and easy, great-tasting solution to get them on their way, LonoLife strives to offer portable and nutritionally-rich products that don’t compromise on flavor.

“We’re so excited to give our consumers more of what they love,” shares LonoLife Marketing Manager, Jill Holland. “When we first launched our Keto Chicken Bone Broth, we knew it was something shoppers would love, and we anticipate the same reception with the introduction of our Keto Beef Bone Broth. We don’t see keto going away anytime soon. It’s exciting to be a leader in this movement.”

LonoLife strives to deliver bone broth that is nutritionally dense and delicious in an easy-to-consume format. Every product from LonoLife totes a strict guideline of no artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives or flavors, bringing health-conscious shoppers a convenient, shelf-stable and nutritious solution. Products are also made with clean ingredients in mind, with no added sugar, fish or shellfish, and are even soy-free, gluten-free, wheat-free and contain no MSG. For health-conscious consumers of all degrees, LonoLife is sure to have the nutritious and delicious products they demand.

Source: LonoLife