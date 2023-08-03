LonoLife, an Ohio-based brand focused on bringing consumers nutritionally rich and convenient products like bone broth, collagen and more, announces the launch of a new brand and image, carefully crafted to reflect who the brand is today. More importantly, this rebrand showcases what today’s forward-thinking bone broth consumer wants, needs and expects from its favorite brands, in the bone broth category and beyond. The new packaging and communication is expected to launch on shelf at retailers across the country in the fall of 2023, suitably placed to reach consumers just as the category enters its peak season. Consumers can look for new packaging, a stronger callout of key points of differentiation and a story, overall — telling the authentic story of the passion behind two millennial entrepreneurs committed to helping to make better-for-you eating more flavorful and enjoyable.

Chicken Bone Broth 4 Count Stick Pack. Credit: LonoLife.

LonoLife spurred from two friends who wanted to approach life with energy, health, and holistic nutrition at front of mind. Along the way, collagen-packed bone broth has become a staple in kitchens across the world and generations. Today, LonoLife understands that collagen not only helps consumers age gracefully, but it promotes healthy organs and blood. In fact, collagen has even been studied to ease joint pain and improve overall bone health. LonoLife offers not only collagen-packed bone broth that is packed with collagen, but also collagen peptides.

“Joining the LonoLife community brings our fans the opportunity to sip their way to a great, big, full life,” said Brian Hoppe, co-partner at LonoLife. “As the bone broth market continues to evolve and improve, our consumers’ needs have also evolved. That means the best, most beloved brands must evolve right along with their consumers. We believe this giant step forward into better sharing our story, and a renewed packaging that consumers will love is demonstration to our fans that we intend to think forward always right along with them.”

LonoLife strives to deliver bone broth that is nutritionally dense and delicious in an easy-to-consume format. Every product from LonoLife totes a strict guideline of no artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives or flavors, bringing health-conscious shoppers a convenient, shelf-stable and nutritious solution. Products are also made with clean ingredients in mind, with no added sugar, fish or shellfish, and are soy-free, gluten-free, wheat-free and contain no MSG.

Source: LonoLife