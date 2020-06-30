Webinar: Animal protein reigns high amid pandemic, what’s next?

Join the North American Meat Institute and distinguished speakers Chris DuBois of IRI and Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics, for an update on meat and poultry sales amid the pandemic.

Since early March, the meat department has seen unprecedented demand, followed by a host of supply chain disruptions that fundamentally altered shoppers’ channel choices, protein and cut selections, trip frequency and basket size. Several months into the pandemic, the supply and demand clouds are beginning to lift and shed some light on consumer demand in the second half of 2020.

The webinar will provide a robust review of the total meat department performance, including an in-depth look at claims-based meat and regional differences, as well as a look at competition from frozen meat, meat alternatives and seafood.

For more information about the webinar or to register, go to https://www.meatinstitute.org/ht/d/sp/i/170196/pid/170196.

Source: North American Meat Institute