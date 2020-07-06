The biggest and most comfortable nest for happy hens and growers

Roxell, the leading manufacturer of automated feeding, drinking, nesting and heating systems, is launching a new version of the Koozii group nest. Central to this generation of automated nests is the comfort and welfare of the hens and very careful handling of eggs. Roxell now offers a comprehensive range of nests for broiler breeders and commercial layers. There is now a Koozii group nest for every size of house and every possible layout, regardless of the regional differences, such as climate, stocking density and the specific needs of the poultry farmer.

Optimal conditions for happy hens

The Koozii group nest has all the features required to make a hen feel comfortable. The nest has the largest nesting areas for broiler breeders or commercial layers. The nest sections are on average 8% larger than other nests on the market. For a poultry farmer, the nest volume is an important factor, because more space means more oxygen and a more pleasant climate. The perforated AstroTurf mat contributes to this. This artificial mat with small holes has the additional advantage that dirt is carried away from the nest. This means the nest stays clean. At the nest entrance, Koozii also has a step and curtains. For the hen, it’s an entrance to a safe space with lots of shade, mimicking the conditions they prefer in nature. Lots of space, oxygen, a clean nest floor and safety create a very high nest acceptance. Koozii creates a very natural environment for a hen to lay eggs.

Careful handling of eggs

For the hatchery, eggs need to be clean and undamaged with no hairline cracks. The Koozii nest helps poultry farmers to achieve this result. Because the AstroTurf keeps the nest clean, the eggs also stay clean. Then the Koozii quickly yet softly rolls the eggs to the egg belt, out of sight of the hens. Critical transition points, such as at the transport belt or the egg collection table, have been thoroughly tested by Roxell. Tests show that eggs easily glide over these transition points. During the transport from the nest, there will be no damage or hairline cracks. The requirement for the eggs in the hatchery to be clean and intact is therefore guaranteed.

Profitable for the poultry farmer

Roxell systems are known for being good investments in the short and long term and the new version of the Koozii group nest is no exception. The durability is created with the base frame and the quality of the nest slats. These components of the Koozii are strong and robust, meaning the nest can be used for many years. The nest makes daily tasks easier. For example, the curtains on the nest entrance can be lifted up in one go, which facilitates quick inspections. The animal friendly expulsion system prevents hens from getting injured, which results in lower mortality rates. The fact that the hens cannot stay in the Koozii group nest at night is good for hygiene. The nests stay clean, which keeps the eggs clean too. This also allows you to stop the hens going broody. The Koozii nest is easy to dismantle when you want to thoroughly disinfect it. The Koozii can help poultry farmers to increase their profitability in the short and long term.

“By launching the new generation of Koozii nest, we are also responding to our customers’ requests for a wider range of group nests,” says Frank Hartmann, Marketing Manager at Roxell. “It is safe to say that we have a Koozii nest for broiler breeders and commercial layers to suit every poultry farmer. Special requests for the integration or hatchery are no problem. We have the flexibility to build a nest according to the legislation and standards for stocking density in each region. House dimensions and layouts no longer limit the options when choosing a Roxell nest.”

