Taco Bell unveils a grilled cheese burrito

After perfecting shredded cheese, melted cheese and even toasted cheese, Taco Bell is now introducing grilled cheese, thanks to the all-new Grilled Cheese Burrito. With cheese on the inside and the outside, the Grilled Cheese Burrito is Taco Bell's cheesiest new menu item of the year so far.

This indulgent burrito draws inspiration from the classic grilled cheese sandwich. It features fan favorite fillings like seasoned beef, seasoned rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce and reduced fat sour cream, all wrapped with a warm flour tortilla hugged by a warm layer of grilled cheese. Fans can also enjoy a vegetarian version by simply asking to swap beans for meat.

Available for a limited time and while supplies last, the Grilled Cheese Burrito is served at participating U.S locations a la carte for $2.99, or part of a $5 Box and comes with a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium soda drink. It was first tested in Chattanooga, TN in November 2019.

In addition, the Nacho Crunch $1 Double Stacked Taco is back by popular demand, and will be available nationwide starting today. Taco Bell's $10 Taco & Burrito Cravings Pack will remain on menus to serve your crew's cravings.

If that wasn't enough, Taco Bell fans will soon get rewarded for enjoying the food they crave by accumulating points for free Taco Bell with the all-new Loyalty program that will be available nationwide this July.

Source: Taco Bell