Inspired by the hearty, rich flavors of birria, the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco features slow-braised shredded beef — a brand new protein offering from Taco Bell — with a three-cheese blend melted on the inside and grilled on the outside of a freshly fried-daily white corn shell. The taco comes with warm nacho cheese sauce and a savory red sauce for dipping into. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is the latest addition to Taco Bell's growing Grilled Cheese offerings, available nationwide starting Aug. 3 for $3.49 a la carte at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

Slow-braised shredded beef, inspired by birria with a Taco Bell twist

Taco Bell has long been known for its seasoned beef, and this is the first time the brand is offering shredded beef on its menu nationally, after nearly two years of perfecting the recipe. The shredded beef is slow-braised in a blend of spices, making it the suitable centerpiece of the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco.

"The rich and spicy flavors often found in birria were a major point of inspiration as we created the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. By combining slow-braised shredded beef with the two dipping sauces, our fans can enjoy a new range of flavors they may have never had from Taco Bell before," said Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell. "This Mexican-inspired dish represents an evolution of what fans typically expect from Taco Bell. We're excited to bring this menu item nationwide after an incredibly successful test in 2022."

Taco Bell grows its Grilled Cheese offerings

The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is the latest offering within the Grilled Cheese platform. Finding new ways to bring premium ingredients to customers is a major focus when creating new innovations for Taco Bell. Alongside the shredded beef, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco is filled with a creamy jalapeño sauce and showcases a melty three-cheese blend of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack inside and outside of the freshly fried-daily white corn shell that has a creamy texture and bold flavors. Complementing the taco are two dips — warm nacho cheese sauce and Taco Bell's zesty red sauce — carefully calibrated to achieve consistency and harmony of flavors with every bite.

Partnering with The h.wood Group

To celebrate this new menu item, Taco Bell has partnered with Los-Angeles-based hospitality and lifestyle marketing company The h.wood Group on an event happening on Aug. 1, Taco Bell | Bootsy Bellows Presents: Tacos: The Next Chapter. The first 20 Fire Tier Rewards Members and their plus-ones who signed up and qualified for the event are receiving exclusive access to the event, which includes tasting the new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco. Fire Tier Rewards Members had the chance to sign up & qualify to attend the special event through Taco Bell's Drops in the Taco Bell App. Rewards Members can continue to visit the app on Tuesdays to find more experiences, offers and opportunities. To learn more about Taco Bell's Rewards program, visit TacoBell.com/Rewards.

Source: Taco Bell Corp.