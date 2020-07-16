Omaha Steaks fourth-generation family owner, Alan Simon, passes away

Omaha Steaks is saddened to announce Alan D. Simon, a fourth-generation family owner of Omaha Steaks, has passed away at the age of 85.

Simon was Chairman of the Board for the company which was founded by his great-grandfather and grandfather in 1917. Alan is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Trudy Simon and his brothers Stephen Simon and Frederick Simon. He is survived by his wife Anne Simon, son Bruce (Stacy), daughter Janice Tecimur (Timur), and four grandchildren Talia, Ellie, Natalie, and Chase.

Born August 8, 1934 in Omaha, Nebraska, one of the fourth-generation destined for the Omaha Steaks life. Alan attended Central High School and graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Alan pioneered the direct-to-consumer food industry and built Omaha Steaks into a world-renowned brand. Today the mail-order/online food company is run by the next generation - his son Bruce Simon, his nephew Todd Simon, and a team of professional managers along with over 1,500 associates. The fifth-generation owners oversee the business, which includes more than two million active customers across the country and more than 55 retail stores in 27 states.

“Alan was a great man that led an amazing, impactful life. He was a family man, businessman, and philanthropist described by loved ones as intelligent, savvy, and innovative,” said Nate Rempe, President of Omaha Steaks. “Alan was a true leader at Omaha Steaks and in the meat industry and will be greatly missed.”

In the meat industry, Simon stood as a leader and innovator. In the late 1950s, he transformed the way meat was shipped industry-wide by creating a first-of-its-kind system that allowed Omaha Steaks to deliver large quantities of steaks at once. Famously, he modeled the idea on the methods used to package his favorite socks. Under his leadership, the company grew to include three plant locations in the Omaha area and a multitude of new products – from custom cuts of steak to poultry, pork and seafood. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of the American Meat Institute (AMI), The Beef Industry Food Safety Council (BIFCo), and the National Association of Meat Purveyors (NAMP). Simon was inducted into several business and industry Halls of Fame: in 2006 the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s Omaha Business Hall of Fame, in 2009 the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame, and in 2011 the North American Meat Association (NAMA) Hall of Fame.

“He was a leader and innovator in the industry and a mentor to many, including myself,” said his son Bruce Simon and Chief Executive Officer of Omaha Steaks. “He left a lasting impact in Omaha and the community in Dana Point, California. He will be forever missed.”

While Simon preferred to avoid the spotlight, he worked tirelessly in his communities and created a lasting legacy. Organizations he loved and worked with included the Southern California Organizations of Retired Executives (SCORE) and several start-ups he mentored, like the Rancho Santiago College District Institute for Women Entrepreneurs. He also served on the Board of Directors for several civic, charitable and cultural organizations including the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Sciences, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the Omaha Symphony, the Boy Scouts of America, Goodwill Industries, the Salvation Army, and Omaha Children’s Hospital. He also served on the Board of Trustees at Creighton University as the Information Technology Chair.

Source: Omaha Steaks