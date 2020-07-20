For many, the summer season means grilling, backyard barbecues and gatherings that bring us together. While our grilling gatherings will look different this year, one thing remains constant: we can get together and grill feeling protected and prepared because our firefighters are on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To say a big thank you to firefighters across the nation for their hard work and unwavering dedication to the community, Cargill and TGI Fridays teamed up last summer to build Bold Heroes. Bold Heroes is an initiative designed to provide firefighters across the nation with TGI Fridays frozen beef patties, condiments and grilling supplies, so they can host their own cookouts at the station during the busiest times.

TGI Fridays is hoping to liven up grilling season by offering a product line of beef patties with bold flavors that cater to the modern consumers’ demand for new and exciting options. At least one-third of beef consumers are interested in more unique flavors, such as bold and spicy, and young consumers, in particular, prefer less traditional beef flavors.1

With more consumers cooking at home due to the recent pandemic, consumers are actually finding joy in the cooking experience and are using the grill more often this summer. 21% of consumers are grilling out more often this summer and 43% of consumers are really enjoying their home cooking experience.2

Since Labor Day 2019, the Bold Heroes initiative has honored firefighters across the nation for keeping our communities safe and prepared both before and throughout the pandemic. The initiative has included:

Thanking first responders in 17 states across the United States;

the United States; Providing Bold Heroes grilling supply packages to more than 900 fire stations;

Donating nearly 40,000 TGI Fridays frozen beef patties to fire stations, including 5,000 served during the Thank You, First Responders fire station cookout event in Philadelphia ahead of Labor Day 2019; and

to fire stations, including 5,000 served during the Thank You, First Responders fire station cookout event in Philadelphia ahead of Labor Day 2019; and Throughout the effort, donating a total of $70,000 to fire departments, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and key fire department initiatives, such as Boston Fire Education, to further efforts aimed at supporting firefighter safety and support, and provide funds for fire stations to purchase items they require.

Cargill and TGI Fridays teamed up to provide these desired flavors to keep our Bold Heroes fueled through the busiest days. TGI Fridays frozen beef patties are available in four varieties including: House Seasoned, Caramelized Onion, Bacon Cheddar and Jalapeño White Cheddar.

TGI Fridays beef patties can be found throughout the U.S. at various Safeway, Albertsons, Acme, Shaws, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Weis, Supervalu, Hy-Vee and other local retail locations.

Source: Cargill