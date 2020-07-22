Vertiflo Pump Company’s Series 1600 horizontal close-coupled, vortex end-suction pumps have a wide range of applications including food processing solids, wastewater treatment, pollution control, slurries, and solids. The Series 1600 has capacities to 1,600 GPM, heads to 170 feet TDH, and temperatures to 250°F. These pumps are designed with a variety of constructions such as cast iron, 316 stainless steel fitted, all 316 stainless steel, alloy 20 or CD4MCu. Additionally, the pumps are designed with a convenient back pull-out cost-saving feature to allow for easy inspection or service/maintenance without disturbing the piping to the pump. The impeller has a fully recessed design, which accommodates passage of solids. All impellers have wiping vanes, which reduce axial loading and prevent dirt from entering the sealing area. The impeller is keyed to the shaft and an impeller locking screw assures positive attachment.

For more information visit www.vertiflopump.com.