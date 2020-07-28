The Catskill Foie Gras Collective, a consortium of duck farms in Sullivan County, NY and Canada announced today that they will begin selling foie gras to customers in California again after a federal judge ruling on Tuesday that overturned the ban.

California’s ban on the delicacy was challenged in court by Hudson Valley Foie Gras in New York, together with an association of Canadian foie gras producers, including Rougié, (and Chef Sean “Hot” Chaney) who said they lost nearly one-third of their total sales when the prohibition took effect in 2012.

Hudson Valley’s Vice President, Marcus Henley, is thrilled with the Court’s ruling. “We are

gratified that the Court recognized that California’s misguided ban was never intended to apply to foie gras products from out‐of‐state producers that are shipped to happy consumers in California,” Henley said.

Nikola Smatrakalev, General Manager in Canada of major French producer Rougié, added, “This is a very welcome decision by the Court on Bastille Day, France’s National Day.” Foie gras is recognized under French law as part of its protected cultural and gastronomic heritage.

Sellers of foie gras outside of California will now resume sales inside the state through online and telephone channels as long as the foie gras originates from outside the state and payment is received and processed outside California. Sales from within the state are still prohibited.

The news represents a major victory for the foie gras industry which has been unfairly targeted by animal rights activists and lawmakers for misperceptions on how foie gras is produced.

“We are very grateful for this victory,” said Sergio Saravia, president of La Belle Farm. “This victory is symbolic that even in the most trying times, if we stand together, we will persevere.”

Foie gras can be purchased online at https://www.hudsonvalleyfoiegras.com/ and https://bellabellagourmet.com/

Source: Catskill Foie Gras Collective