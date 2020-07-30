StarKist Co. has announced its newest innovation, StarKist Creations Microwavables, the first microwave-safe pouch featuring seasoned, wild caught tuna with vegetables and hearty grains like quinoa, barley, and brown rice. Perfect as part of lunch, dinner, or a satisfying snack, new StarKist Creations Microwavables are available in four delicious varieties, including BOLD Spicy Rice & Beans, Tomato Basil, Latin Citrus and Thai Green Curry.

"The launch of new StarKist Creations Microwavables is an example of our commitment to provide consumers with healthy, convenient and delicious products," said Andy Mecs, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, StarKist Co. "Microwavables are ready to eat at room temperature, and are even better after heating for 30 seconds in our microwave-safe pouch. They have a mild aroma, so feel free to use the microwave at the office!"

The products are available in the Pouch/Canned Tuna section at many grocery retailers nationwide, and on Amazon. The product retails for $1.99 - $2.49 per pouch.

Candace Cameron Bure, StarKist's celebrity spokesperson since 2017, is loving the newest addition to the current StarKist Creations collection.

"Everyone knows that I'm a big fan of StarKist Creations, and these StarKist Creations Microwavables are a new favorite in my home," said Bure. "I like spice, so my personal favorite is the BOLD Tuna Spicy Rice & Beans flavor because it has a great kick to it. Just pop it into the microwave for 30 seconds and it's ready to enjoy. They are delicious and I personally like the versatility of enjoying them heated or unheated."

StarKist Creations Microwavables feature four flavor varieties:

BOLD Tuna Spicy Rice & Beans: Wild caught tuna with hot sauce, lime juice, brown rice, black beans and corn for a fiesta of flavor, with 10g of protein and 160 calories.

Tuna Tomato Basil: Wild caught tuna with barley, tomatoes, aromatic garlic, rich extra virgin olive oil and delightful black olives are the finishing touches to this magnificent Tuscan masterpiece. With 12g of lean protein and only 170 calories, just Tear, Heat and Go!

Tuna Latin Citrus: Wild caught tuna with zesty jalapeños, refreshing lime, quinoa, white beans and vegetables headline our Latin Citrus tuna, with 11g of protein and only 160 calories.

Tuna Thai Green Curry: Wild Caught tuna with a perfect pairing of green chili, coconut milk, rice and lemongrass, to deliver sweet and spicy flavor with 10g of protein and only 160 calories.

Visit www.starkist.com to learn more about the brand, its products and to explore StarKist developed recipes.

Source: StarKist