The SD-36 is an efficient batch washer that cleans a variety of containers, with customization to meet the unique needs of the baking, snack and candy industries.

Why buy this split door, front loading system?

Flexibility of cleaning multiple container types in the same wash cycle using as little as 120 gallons of water.

Processes up to 10 batches per hour

Sheet pan capacity - 36 per batch

Saves time and money

Lower half folds down to provide a space saving drain table.

Data Loggers for food safety documentation and reporting.

Go to www.DougMac or call 800-331-6870 to learn more.