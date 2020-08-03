The SD-36 is an efficient batch washer that cleans a variety of containers, with customization to meet the unique needs of the baking, snack and candy industries.

Why buy this split door, front loading system?

  • Flexibility of cleaning multiple container types in the same wash cycle using as little as 120 gallons of water.
  • Processes up to 10 batches per hour
  • Sheet pan capacity - 36 per batch
  • Saves time and money
  • Lower half folds down to provide a space saving drain table.
  • Data Loggers for food safety documentation and reporting.

