The SD-36 is an efficient batch washer that cleans a variety of containers, with customization to meet the unique needs of the baking, snack and candy industries.
Why buy this split door, front loading system?
- Flexibility of cleaning multiple container types in the same wash cycle using as little as 120 gallons of water.
- Processes up to 10 batches per hour
- Sheet pan capacity - 36 per batch
- Saves time and money
- Lower half folds down to provide a space saving drain table.
- Data Loggers for food safety documentation and reporting.
Go to www.DougMac or call 800-331-6870 to learn more.