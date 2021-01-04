Food safety is a serious issue with meat and poultry. These rugged stainless-steel washers are designed to clean and sanitize vats, bins, buggies and other large volume containers commonly found in the meat industry. At the push of a button, containers are lifted into the cabinet, inverted 90 or 180 degrees depending on the machine design, and then returned to floor level after cleaning.

Choose from models that process one or two containers at a time and are available with Data Loggers for automated reporting. For more information about the vat and bin washers visit https://www.dougmac.com/vat-bin-and-ibc-tote-washers/

